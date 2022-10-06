Silkeborg IF - FCSB

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 3
JYSK Park / 06.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/silkeborg-if/teamcenter.shtml
Silkeborg IF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/steaua-bucuresti/teamcenter.shtml
FCSB
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
West Ham UnitedWHU
22006
2
AnderlechtAND
21104
3
FCSBFCS
20111
4
Silkeborg IFSIL
20020
Latest news

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham hold on for win at Silkeborg

15/09/2022 at 21:08

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham come from behind to beat FCSB

08/09/2022 at 21:52

Related matches

Anderlecht
-
-
West Ham United
06/10
West Ham United
-
-
Anderlecht
13/10
FCSB
-
-
Silkeborg IF
13/10
Anderlecht
-
-
FCSB
27/10

