Silkeborg IF - West Ham United

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
JYSK Park / 15.09.2022
Silkeborg IF
West Ham United
Lineups

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
West Ham UnitedWHU
11003
2
AnderlechtAND
11003
3
Silkeborg IFSIL
10010
4
FCSBFCS
10010
Latest news

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham come from behind to beat FCSB

08/09/2022 at 21:52

Related matches

FCSB
-
-
Anderlecht
15/09
Anderlecht
-
-
West Ham United
06/10
Silkeborg IF
-
-
FCSB
06/10
West Ham United
-
-
Anderlecht
13/10

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Silkeborg IF and West Ham United with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 15 September 2022.

Catch the latest Silkeborg IF and West Ham United news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

