Sivasspor - CFR 1907 Cluj

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 5
Yeni 4 Eylül Stadi / 27.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/sivasspor/teamcenter.shtml
Sivasspor
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/cfr-1907-cluj/teamcenter.shtml
CFR 1907 Cluj
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Sivasspor
4-5-1
CFR 1907 Cluj
4-4-2
Sivasspor
4-5-1
CFR 1907 Cluj
4-4-2

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Sivasspor logo
Sivasspor
CFR 1907 Cluj logo
CFR 1907 Cluj
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Sivasspor

CFR 1907 Cluj

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SivassporSIV
42117
2
CFR 1907 ClujCLU
42117
3
Slavia PragueSLA
41124
4
BallkaniBALL
41124
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham hold on for win at Silkeborg

15/09/2022 at 21:08

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham come from behind to beat FCSB

08/09/2022 at 21:52

Related matches

Ballkani
-
-
Slavia Prague
27/10
CFR 1907 Cluj
-
-
Ballkani
03/11
Slavia Prague
-
-
Sivasspor
03/11
Ballkani
1
2
Sivasspor

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Sivasspor and CFR 1907 Cluj with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 27 October 2022.

Catch the latest Sivasspor and CFR 1907 Cluj news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.