Slavia Prague - Ballkani

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Fortuna Arena / 15.09.2022
Slavia Prague
Not started
-
-
Ballkani
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
CFR 1907 ClujCLU
10101
1
Slavia PragueSLA
10101
3
BallkaniBALL
10101
3
SivassporSIV
10101
Related matches

CFR 1907 Cluj
-
-
Sivasspor
15/09
Sivasspor
-
-
Ballkani
06/10
Slavia Prague
-
-
CFR 1907 Cluj
06/10
CFR 1907 Cluj
-
-
Slavia Prague
13/10

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Slavia Prague and Ballkani with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:45 on 15 September 2022.

Catch the latest Slavia Prague and Ballkani news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

