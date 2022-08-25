Slavia Prague - Raków Czestochowa

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Fortuna Arena / 25.08.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/slavia-praha/teamcenter.shtml
Slavia Prague
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/rakow-czestochowa/teamcenter.shtml
Raków Czestochowa
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Slavia Prague logo
Slavia Prague
Raków Czestochowa logo
Raków Czestochowa
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Slavia Prague

Raków Czestochowa

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

RZ Pellets WAC
-
-
Molde FK
25/08
FC Basel
-
-
CSKA Sofia
25/08
AIK
-
-
1.FC Slovácko
25/08
Hapoel Beer Sheva
-
-
Universitatea Craiova
25/08

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Slavia Prague and Raków Czestochowa with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 25 August 2022.

Catch the latest Slavia Prague and Raków Czestochowa news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.