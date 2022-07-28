Slavia Prague - Saint Joseph's FC

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Sinobo Stadium / 28.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/slavia-praha/teamcenter.shtml
Slavia Prague
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/saint-joseph-s-fc/teamcenter.shtml
Saint Joseph's FC
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Slavia Prague logo
Slavia Prague
Saint Joseph's FC logo
Saint Joseph's FC
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Slavia Prague

Saint Joseph's FC

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

AIK
1
0
Vorskla Poltava
52'
Aggregate score 3-3
FC Gomel
0
0
Aris Thessaloniki
11'
Aggregate score 1-5
0
0
Sutjeska
10'
Aggregate score 0-0
FC Astana
-
-
Raków Czestochowa
28/07

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Slavia Prague and Saint Joseph's FC with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 28 July 2022.

Catch the latest Slavia Prague and Saint Joseph's FC news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.