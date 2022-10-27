Slovan Bratislava - FC Pyunik

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 5
Tehelné Pole / 27.10.2022
Slovan Bratislava
Not started
-
-
FC Pyunik
Lineups

Slovan Bratislava
4-5-1
FC Pyunik
4-3-3
Slovan Bratislava
4-5-1
FC Pyunik
4-3-3

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Slovan Bratislava logo
Slovan Bratislava
FC Pyunik logo
FC Pyunik
2

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Slovan Bratislava

FC Pyunik

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC BaselBAS
42117
2
FC PyunikPIU
42026
3
Slovan BratislavaSBR
41215
4
Zalgiris VilniusZAL
41124
