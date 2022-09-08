Slovan Bratislava - Zalgiris Vilnius

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 1
Tehelné Pole / 08.09.2022
Slovan Bratislava
Not started
-
-
Zalgiris Vilnius
TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC BaselBAS
00000
1
Slovan BratislavaSBR
00000
1
Zalgiris VilniusZAL
00000
1
FC PyunikPIU
00000
Related matches

FC Basel
-
-
FC Pyunik
08/09
Zalgiris Vilnius
-
-
FC Basel
15/09
FC Pyunik
-
-
Slovan Bratislava
15/09
FC Pyunik
-
-
Zalgiris Vilnius
06/10

