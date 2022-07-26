The New Saints - Víkingur Reykjavík

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Park Hall / 26.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/the-new-saints/teamcenter.shtml
The New Saints
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vikingur-reykjavik/teamcenter.shtml
Víkingur Reykjavík
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
The New Saints logo
The New Saints
Víkingur Reykjavík logo
Víkingur Reykjavík
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

The New Saints

Víkingur Reykjavík

