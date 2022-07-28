Tre Fiori - B36 Tórshavn

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
San Marino Stadium / 28.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/tre-fiori/teamcenter.shtml
Tre Fiori
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/b36-torshavn-1/teamcenter.shtml
B36 Tórshavn
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Tre Fiori logo
Tre Fiori
B36 Tórshavn logo
B36 Tórshavn
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Tre Fiori

B36 Tórshavn

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FC Gomel
1
1
Aris Thessaloniki
84'
Aggregate score 2-6
1
0
Sutjeska
86'
Aggregate score 1-0
FC Astana
-
-
Raków Czestochowa
28/07
Qabala FK
-
-
MOL Fehérvár FC
28/07

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Tre Fiori and B36 Tórshavn with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 28 July 2022.

Catch the latest Tre Fiori and B36 Tórshavn news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.