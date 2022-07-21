Víkingur Reykjavík - The New Saints

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 1
Víkingsvöllur Stadium / 21.07.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/vikingur-reykjavik/teamcenter.shtml
Víkingur Reykjavík
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/the-new-saints/teamcenter.shtml
The New Saints
Advertisement
Ad

Statistics

Recent matches

Víkingur Reykjavík

The New Saints

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

FC Kyzyl-Zhar
-
-
NK Osijek
21/07
FC Kairat
-
-
Kisvárda Master Good
21/07
FC Tobol
-
-
Lincoln Red Imps FC
21/07
FK Liepaja
-
-
BSC Young Boys
21/07

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Víkingur Reykjavík and The New Saints with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:30 on 21 July 2022.

Catch the latest Víkingur Reykjavík and The New Saints news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.