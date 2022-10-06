Villarreal CF - Austria Wien

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 3
Ciudad de Valencia / 06.10.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/villarreal-cf/teamcenter.shtml
Villarreal CF
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/austria-wien/teamcenter.shtml
Austria Wien
Advertisement
Ad

Lineups

Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
4-4-2
Austria Wien
4-3-3
Villarreal CF jersey
Villarreal CF
4-4-2
Austria Wien
4-3-3

Statistics

Recent matches

Villarreal CF

Austria Wien

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
Villarreal CFVIL
22006
2
Lech PoznanPOZ
21013
3
Hapoel Beer ShevaHAP
20111
4
Austria WienAUS
20111
Advertisement
Ad

Latest news

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham hold on for win at Silkeborg

15/09/2022 at 21:08

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham come from behind to beat FCSB

08/09/2022 at 21:52

Related matches

Lech Poznan
-
-
Hapoel Beer Sheva
06/10
Austria Wien
-
-
Villarreal CF
13/10
Hapoel Beer Sheva
-
-
Lech Poznan
13/10
Austria Wien
-
-
Lech Poznan
27/10

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between Villarreal CF and Austria Wien with Eurosport. The match starts at 20:00 on 6 October 2022.

Catch the latest Villarreal CF and Austria Wien news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.