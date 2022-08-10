Vitória Guimarães - Hajduk Split

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
Estádio D. Afonso Henriques / 10.08.2022
Vitória Guimarães
Not started
-
-
Hajduk Split
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Vitória Guimarães
Hajduk Split
0

Wins

0

Draws

1

Wins

Recent matches

Vitória Guimarães

Hajduk Split

