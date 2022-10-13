West Ham United - Anderlecht

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 4
London Stadium / 13.10.2022
West Ham United
Not started
-
-
Anderlecht
Lineups

West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
3-4-3
Anderlecht jersey
Anderlecht
3-4-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
West Ham United logo
West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
Anderlecht logo
Anderlecht jersey
Anderlecht
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

West Ham United

Anderlecht

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
West Ham UnitedWHU
33009
2
AnderlechtAND
31114
3
Silkeborg IFSIL
31023
4
FCSBFCS
30121
Latest news

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham hold on for win at Silkeborg

15/09/2022 at 21:08

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham come from behind to beat FCSB

08/09/2022 at 21:52

