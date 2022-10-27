West Ham United - Silkeborg IF

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 5
London Stadium / 27.10.2022
West Ham United
Not started
-
-
Silkeborg IF
Lineups

West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
3-5-2
Silkeborg IF jersey
Silkeborg IF
4-3-3
Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
West Ham United logo
West Ham United jersey
West Ham United
Silkeborg IF logo
Silkeborg IF jersey
Silkeborg IF
1

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

West Ham United

Silkeborg IF

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
West Ham UnitedWHU
440012
2
Silkeborg IFSIL
42026
3
AnderlechtAND
41124
4
FCSBFCS
40131
Latest news

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham hold on for win at Silkeborg

15/09/2022 at 21:08

UEFA Europa Conference League

West Ham come from behind to beat FCSB

08/09/2022 at 21:52

