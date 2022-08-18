West Ham United - Viborg FF

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 1
London Stadium / 18.08.2022
West Ham United
Not started
-
-
Viborg FF
Statistics

Recent matches

West Ham United

Viborg FF

Follow the UEFA Europa Conference League live Football match between West Ham United and Viborg FF with Eurosport. The match starts at 19:45 on 18 August 2022.

Catch the latest West Ham United and Viborg FF news and find up to date UEFA Europa Conference League standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season's top sports competitions.