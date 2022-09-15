Zalgiris Vilnius - FC Basel

UEFA Europa Conference League / Matchday 2
LFF Stadium / 15.09.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/zalgiris-vilnius/teamcenter.shtml
Zalgiris Vilnius
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/fc-basel/teamcenter.shtml
FC Basel
Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FC BaselBAS
11003
2
Slovan BratislavaSBR
10101
2
Zalgiris VilniusZAL
10101
4
FC PyunikPIU
10010
Related matches

FC Pyunik
-
-
Slovan Bratislava
15/09
FC Pyunik
-
-
Zalgiris Vilnius
06/10
FC Basel
-
-
Slovan Bratislava
06/10
Slovan Bratislava
-
-
FC Basel
13/10

