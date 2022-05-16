UEFA European Under-17 Championship / Matchday 1
Lod Municipal Stadium / 16.05.2022
Bulgaria U-17
Not started
-
-
Netherlands U-17
Bulgaria U-17 - Netherlands U-17

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FRA
00000
1
Netherlands U-17NED
00000
1
00000
1
POL
00000
Related matches

France U-17
-
-
Poland U-17
16/05
Netherlands U-17
-
-
Poland U-17
19/05
France U-17
-
-
Bulgaria U-17
19/05
Netherlands U-17
-
-
France U-17
22/05

