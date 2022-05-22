UEFA European Under-17 Championship / Matchday 3
Haberfeld Stadium / 22.05.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/netherlands-u-17/teamcenter.shtml
Netherlands U-17
Not started
-
-
France U-17
Advertisement
Ad

Netherlands U-17 - France U-17

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Netherlands U-17 logo
Netherlands U-17
France U-17
0

Wins

0

Draws

2

Wins

Recent matches

Netherlands U-17

France U-17

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
FRA
22006
2
Netherlands U-17NED
22006
3
POL
20020
4
20020
Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Poland U-17
-
-
Bulgaria U-17
22/05
France U-17
4
0
Bulgaria U-17
Netherlands U-17
2
1
Poland U-17
Bulgaria U-17
1
3
Netherlands U-17

Follow the UEFA European Under-17 Championship live Football match between Netherlands U-17 and France U-17 with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:30 on 22 May 2022.

Catch the latest Netherlands U-17 and France U-17 news and find up to date UEFA European Under-17 Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.