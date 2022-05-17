UEFA European Under-17 Championship / Matchday 1
Haberfeld Stadium / 17.05.2022
Serbia U-17
Not started
-
-
Belgium U-17
Serbia U-17 - Belgium U-17

Statistics

Recent matches

Belgium U-17

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
SRB
00000
1
ESP
00000
1
TUR
00000
1
BEL
00000
Related matches

Turkey U-17
-
-
Spain U-17
17/05
Serbia U-17
-
-
Turkey U-17
20/05
Spain U-17
-
-
Belgium U-17
20/05
Belgium U-17
-
-
Turkey U-17
23/05

