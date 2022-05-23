UEFA European Under-17 Championship / Matchday 3
Lod Municipal Stadium / 23.05.2022
Sweden U-17
Completed
1
0
Scotland U-17
    Advertisement
    Ad

    Sweden U-17 - Scotland U-17

    Highlights

    Sweden U-17
    Scotland U-17

    Statistics

    Recent matches

    Sweden U-17

    Scotland U-17

    Lineups

    Sweden U-17
    4-5-1
    Scotland U-17
    4-3-3
    Sweden U-17
    4-5-1
    Scotland U-17
    4-3-3
    Sweden U-17
    Scotland U-17
    Scorers
      Substitutions

      Table

      TeamsPWDLPts
      1
      DEN
      		32016
      2
      POR
      		32016
      3
      SWE
      		32016
      4
      		30030
      Advertisement
      Ad

      Related matches

      Portugal U-17
      1
      3
      Denmark U-17
      Portugal U-17
      4
      2
      Sweden U-17
      Denmark U-17
      3
      1
      Scotland U-17
      Scotland U-17
      1
      5
      Portugal U-17

      Follow the UEFA European Under-17 Championship live Football match between Sweden U-17 and Scotland U-17 with Eurosport. The match starts at 18:00 on 23 May 2022.

      Catch the latest Sweden U-17 and Scotland U-17 news and find up to date UEFA European Under-17 Championship standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

      Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

      Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.