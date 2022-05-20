UEFA European Under-17 Championship / Matchday 2
Lod Municipal Stadium / 20.05.2022
Portugal U-17
Not started
-
-
Sweden U-17
Portugal U-17 - Sweden U-17

Statistics

Recent matches

Portugal U-17

Sweden U-17

Most appearances

Table

TeamsPWDLPts
1
POR
11003
2
SWE
11003
3
DEN
10010
4
10010
Related matches

Denmark U-17
-
-
Scotland U-17
20/05
Portugal U-17
-
-
Denmark U-17
23/05
Sweden U-17
-
-
Scotland U-17
23/05
Scotland U-17
1
5
Portugal U-17

