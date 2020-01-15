Alisson Becker, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Andy Robertson, Sadio Mane all feature for the first time, joining team-mate Virgil van Dijk - who makes the team for a second straight year – following Liverpool’s Champions League win last June.

After more than two million votes, Real Madrid do not have a single player in the team, with Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Marcelo and Luka Modric all missing out having made the 2018 XI, while summer recruit Eden Hazard does not keep his spot either.

UEFA Fans’ Team of the Year

Alisson Becker (Liverpool), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax/Juventus), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool), Andy Robertson (Liverpool), Frenkie de Jong (Ajax/Barcelona), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern), Sadio Mane (Liverpool)

Joining Liverpool’s trio of defenders is Van Dijk’s Netherlands team-mate Matthijs de Ligt, who swapped Ajax for Juventus in the summer.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong features in what is a very attacking line-up, with Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne also selected.

The usual suspects Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo feature, with Mane and Robert Lewandowski completing the XI, ousting the likes of Neymar, Mbappe and Hazard in the process.