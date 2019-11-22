UEFA fine Celtic for illicit banners, chants in Lazio win

Scottish champions Celtic beat the Italian outfit 2-1 at Celtic Park but the game was overshadowed by events off the pitch.

A home supporters group displayed signs that read "Brigate Verde" - along with a white star - which bore a resemblance to Italian left-wing organisation Brigate Rosse.

Another flag depicted Fascist dictator Benito Mussolini hanging with the slogan "Follow Your Leader."

UEFA rules prohibit "provocative messages that are of a political, ideological, religious or offensive nature".

UEFA's control, ethics and disciplinary body also hit Lazio with a fine of 10,000 euros for offensive chanting.

