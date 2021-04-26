UEFA have appointed an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to conduct an investigation into Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic for having an "alleged financial interest in a betting company", European football's governing body said on Monday.

FIFA's Code of Ethics state a player cannot have interests in entities or companies that "promote, broker, arrange or conduct betting, gambling, lotteries or similar events or transactions connected with football matches and competitions".

Ibrahimovic had quit international football after the 2016 European Championship but returned to Sweden's national team for their World Cup qualifiers last month while he also played in UEFA's Europa League for AC Milan this season.

Last week Ibrahimovic signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at AC Milan beyond his 40th birthday.

