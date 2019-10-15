UEFA must do more to tackle "vile" racism -UK PM Johnson's spokesman

The Euro 2020 qualifier between Bulgaria and England in Sofia was twice halted by the referee after monkey noises and chants from the crowd were aimed at England's black players.

"The racism we saw and heard last night was vile and has no place in football or anywhere else," Johnson's spokesman said, adding there needed to be tough penalties in place to act as a real deterrent.

"UEFA need to face up to facts - this stain on football is not being adequately dealt with. Racism and discrimination must be driven out of football once and for all."

The British government will write to UEFA on Tuesday to ask for an investigation to be conducted swiftly, he said. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Stephen Addison)