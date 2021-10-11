The Paris Saint-Germain forward was standing in an offside position when Theo Hernandez played his pass, but as Eric Garcia attempted to play the ball by intercepting it, the striker was ruled to be onside by Premier League referee Anthony Taylor and his officials.

The regulation baffled many football fans watching, but it has been seen before - notably when Harry Kane scored for Tottenham against Liverpool in 2018, when Dejan Lovren was the unfortunate defender on the wrong end of it.

UEFA Nations League Classy Spain end 10-man Italy’s record run to progress to Nations League final 06/10/2021 AT 17:49

Officially, the rule states: 'a player in an offside position receiving the ball from an opponent who deliberately plays the ball, including deliberate handball, is not considered to have gained an advantage’.

Busquets was clearly angry after the game, with Garcia also showing his frustration by asking “What should I do? Step aside and let him run? Apparently that’s the rule.”

Spain had taken the lead midway through the second half with a strike from Mikel Oyarzabal, only for Karim Benzema to equalise two minutes later. But it was Mbappe’s goal which sealed the title.

“The referee is there to make decisions. What I’m more disappointed is that the referee who makes the decision is not Mr Anthony Taylor who was here, it’s the one who is in the VAR,” Cesar Azpilicueta told Sky Sports.

“I think the monitor is there to use it. Every time we have meetings with the referees we say the same and I don’t know why he didn’t go to the monitor and see for himself if it’s deliberate play or not.

“The offside is very clear and the referee watching the reviews in the office says that he can play the ball, which I don’t think so."

Champions League Koeman unsure if he has Barca board support after Benfica defeat 30/09/2021 AT 07:36