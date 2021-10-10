A late goal from Kylian Mbappe sees France come from behind to produce a brilliant 2-1 win over Spain and win the Nations League trophy for the first time in their history.

Spain forward Mikel Oyarzabal broke the deadlock in the second half with a low driven strike before Karim Benzema immediately equalised with a stunning curler from the edge of the box into the top corner.

And with both sides pushing for their maiden Nations League title, Kylian Mbappe found the winner late on after cooly slotting the ball past Unai Simon. It went to VAR for a possible offside but the goal stood.

Spain had 64 per cent possession in a first half which contained three harmless shots on goal.

The best chance landed to Benzema in the sixth minute when he rounded goalkeeper Unai Simon before looking to square the ball across goal, but Cesar Azpilicueta was there to clear away.

The match burst into life in the 63rd minute when Theo Hernandez struck the woodwork from close range immediately before Spain broke at the other end and broke the deadlock thanks to Oyarzabal. He outmuscled Upamecano and drove his left-footed effort into the bottom corner beyond the static Hugo Lloris.

France equalised two minutes later thanks to an incredible strike from Benzema. The Real Madrid forward cut onto the right foot and curled his shot into the top corner despite Simon getting fingertips to it.

France grabbed a controversial winner late on as Mbappe ran onto a Hernandez through ball, produced a stepover in front of Simon before slotting the ball into the bottom corner. It went to VAR for a possible Mbappe offside. It was a very tight call, but the goal was allowed to stand.

Oyarzabal almost found an equaliser two minutes from time, but his first-time volley was expertly parried away by Lloris' strong right hand.

Lloris was the hero again in the final seconds, parrying away a low shot from Yeremi Pino and France held on to clinch the silverware.

More to follow...

