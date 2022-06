Football

UEFA Nations League - Record home defeat 'not mentally damaging' says England boss Gareth Southgate

UEFA Nations League - The record home defeat to Hungary is 'not mentally damaging' says England boss Gareth Southgate. "It's a chastening night. We've not lost many football matches and when you lose so heavily, at home especially, but when you lose heavily with England, that's going to be very, very painful. So a difficult night for the players."

00:01:54, 9 minutes ago