UEFA Nations League / Relegation play-off
A. Le Coq Arena / 24.03.2022
Estonia
Not started
-
-
Cyprus
Estonia - Cyprus

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Estonia logo
Estonia
Cyprus logo
Cyprus
1

Wins

1

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Estonia

Cyprus

Most appearances

Follow the UEFA Nations League - Relegation play-off live Football match between Estonia and Cyprus with Eurosport. The match starts at 17:00 on 24 March 2022.

