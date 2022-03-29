UEFA Nations League / Relegation play-off
Astana Arena / 29.03.2022
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/kazakhstan/teamcenter.shtml
Kazakhstan
Not started
-
-
https://www.eurosport.co.uk/football/teams/moldova/teamcenter.shtml
Moldova
Advertisement
Ad

Kazakhstan - Moldova

Statistics

Head to head / Last 5 matches
Kazakhstan logo
Kazakhstan
Moldova logo
Moldova
2

Wins

0

Draws

0

Wins

Recent matches

Kazakhstan

Moldova

Most appearances

Advertisement
Ad

Related matches

Cyprus
-
-
Estonia
29/03
Estonia
0
0
Cyprus

Follow the UEFA Nations League - Relegation play-off live Football match between Kazakhstan and Moldova with Eurosport. The match starts at 15:00 on 29 March 2022.

Catch the latest Kazakhstan and Moldova news and find up to date UEFA Nations League - Relegation play-off standings, results, top scorers and previous winners.

Football fans can read breaking Football news headlines, interviews, expert commentary and watch replays. Keep up with what’s happening in the Premier League, Champions League and other competitions.

Make Eurosport your go-to source for sports online from football to tennis, cycling, snooker and more. Enjoy the best of this season’s top sports competitions.