Portugal will kick off the new competition with a semi-final against Switzerland in Porto on June 5, with the winners playing either England or the Netherlands in the final at the same venue four days later.

Ronaldo, 34, was included as expected, having returned to the squad after missing several matches last year following an agreement with coach Fernando Santos.

Joao Felix has had an outstanding debut season for Benfica, attracting the interest of clubs from around Europe, but is still uncapped by Portugal.

João FélixGetty Images

Portugal squad

Goalkeepers: Beto (Goztepe), Rui Patricio (Wolverhampton Wanders), Jose Sa (Olympiakos)

Defenders: Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund), Mario Rui (Napoli), Ruben Dias (Benfica), Jose Fonte (Lille), Pepe (Porto), Nelson Semedo (Barcelona), Joao Cancelo (Juventus)

Midfielders: Danilo Pereira (Porto), William Carvalho (Betis), Ruben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Bruno Fernandes (Porto), Pizzi (Benfica), Joao Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers),

Forwards: Rafa Silva (Benfica), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Joao Felix (Benfica), Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Dyego Sousa (Braga) (Writing by Brian Homewood; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)