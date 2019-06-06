Two huge defensive errors in extra-time saw England lose their Nations League semi-final 3-1 to the Netherlands.

Marcus Rashford’s early penalty gave Gareth Southgate’s England a half-time lead, but Matthijs de Ligt drew the Dutch level with a header midway through the second half.

England thought they’d won it when substitute Jesse Lingard tucked home a tidy finish late on, only to see the goal ruled out for offside after a VAR review.

And in extra-time England capitulated, with two huge errors – one by John Stones and another by Ross Barkley – gifting the Netherlands two goals to send them into the final to face Portugal.

More to follow…