Thousands of England fans are in Portugal ahead of England's Nations League game against the Netherlands.on Thursday evening.

Yesterday there were reports of glasses being thrown at the police by England supporters in a 'fan zone' and also a baton charge from police at some England fans.

This morning the FA released a statement condemning the events, saying: "The FA strongly condemns the scenes witnessed in Porto overnight.

"Anyone responsible for these disturbances cannot be seen as true England supporters and are not welcome in football.

"They are an embarrassment to the team and the thousands of well-behaved fans who follow England in the right way.

"We are liaisng with the UK Football Policing Unit."

Deputy chief constable Mark Roberts, the National Police Chiefs' Council football policing lead, said in a statement that the behaviour was "incredibly disappointing" and "completely unacceptable".

The FA last week urged supporters of the national team to stamp out “embarrassing” and anti-social behaviour.

They released a video called "Don’t be that idiot" to highlight examples of English hooliganism that had come to light in recent months.

Additional reporting from Reuters