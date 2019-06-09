Jordan Pickford scored and saved a penalty kick as England won the UEFA Nations League third-place play-off in a shootout against Switzerland.

England had the better of the opportunities and should have disposed of a limited Switzerland side long before a penalty shootout, with the woodwork struck no fewer than four times, but they got the job done in the end.

Harry Kane returned to the line-up, with seven changes made to the team that lost to Netherlands. The Tottenham Hotspur striker could have opened the scoring within just two minutes, hitting the bar with a cheeky chip.

Raheem Sterling was presented with a couple of golden opportunities, with a late Callum Wilson goal ruled out for a pull. Sterling then crashed a freekick off the crossbar in extra time, sending the match to penalties.

It was in the shootout that Pickford made himself the hero, first scoring a penalty kick before saving from Josip Drmic, giving England the bronze medal in the inaugural Nations League.

TALKING POINT - Gareth Southgate used this match to gain more experience

Of England’s first five penalty kick takers in the shootout, four didn’t take one against Colombia at last summer’s World Cup, with even Pickford converting from 12 yards. This was the clearest sign that Southgate, who made seven changes to the team that lost to Netherlands, wanted to use this game, a pretty meaningless dead rubber, to give certain members of his squad experience ahead of tougher tests on bigger stages.

MAN OF THE MATCH - Trent Alexander-Arnold (England)

The Liverpool full back really couldn’t have done much more to ensure an English victory in this game. Alexander-Arnold was the best player on the pitch, creating opportunity after opportunity. On another afternoon the 20-year-old would have finished with a hat trick of assists. This performance surely nailed down Alexander-Arnold as England’s best full back at this point.

PLAYER RATINGS

Switzerland - Sommer 6, Elvedi 6, Akanji 7, Schar 7, Rodriguez 5, Mbabu 5, Freuler 6, Xhaka 6, Fernandes 7, Shaqiri 5, Seferovic 5. Subs - Zuber 6, Drmic 5, Zakaria 5, Okafor 5.

England - Pickford 8, Rose 7, Maguire 7, Gomez 7, Alexander-Arnold 9, Delph 6, Dier 5, Alli 5, Sterling 5, Lingard 5, Kane 5. Subs - Sancho 5, Wilson 6, Barkley 5, Walker 5.

KEY MOMENTS

2’ Off the crossbar! Almost an early opener for England! There have been questions over Kane's fitness of late, but he very nearly put England ahead there as he chipped Sommer from a through ball by Lingard!

12’ Sterling should score! That was a golden opportunity for the England forward! Alli and Kane combined to set up Sterling for the shot six yards out from goal, but Sommer makes the low save.

31’ Another chance for Sterling! England have had three big chances in this first half. This time, Alexander-Arnold puts the low ball into the near post, but Sterling, in behind his marker, misses his shot.

36’ Alli should score! Another exceptional cross from Alexander-Arnold picks out the run of Alli in the middle, who was completely free. But the Spurs midfielder sends his powerful header over the crossbar!

53’ Off the post! England strike the woodwork for a second time! Rose's low delivery was a nightmare for Schar, whose outstretched leg diverted the ball on to the far post. Sommer might have got a fingertip to that!

71’ Chance for Sterling! Oh dear. It hasn't been Sterling's day in front of goal. Alli picked him out, he had space to run into on the edge of the box, but a dreadful first touch allows Switzerland to recover and make the tackle.

84’ GOAL! Switzerland 0-1 England: It's a late goal and that could be a winner for England! Sterling gets to the byline and crosses into the middle. Alli was on hand to head against the crossbar and then Wilson was on hand to bundle into the net from close range. Will that be enough for England? This is going to a VAR review, though.

86’ GOAL CHALKED OFF! Well, well, well. England have been here before. Just as happened against Netherlands, England have had a potential winner chalked off. There was a pull from Wilson.

94’ Sterling should score! A wonderful ball from Alexander-Arnold finds Sterling at the back post, but the England attacker somehow manages to head away from goal rather than on target! Strange.

97’ What a double save! Alexander-Arnold gets another exceptional cross into the middle, Alli forces the stunning save from Sommer and then he gets up quickly to make the save from Sterling on the rebound.

118’ Crashed off the crossbar! England have hit the woodwork for the FOURTH time this afternoon! This time it's Sterling who smashes a freekick from the edge of the box off the crossbar.

PENALTY SCORED! Switzerland 5-6 England: Dier is next up and gets his spot kick, which wasn't the best, past Sommer in the Switzerland goal.

PICKFORD WINS IT FOR ENGLAND! At long last, Southgate's side have won this Nations League third place playoff! Pickford guesses the right way and saves from Drmic! England win on penalties.

KEY STATS

Trent Alexander-Arnold created more chances against Switzerland (seven) than any other England player managed in total during the entire Nations League campaign.

England struck the woodwork four times in this match against Switzerland.

After losing six of their previous eight penalty shootouts, England have now won back-to-back penalty shootouts for the first time ever.