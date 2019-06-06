Getty Images
Team News - Sterling captains England as Champions League stars left on the bench
Raheem Sterling has been confirmed as captain for the England XI that take on the Netherlands in Thursday's Uefa Nations League semi-final.
Not a single English player who featured in the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham starts, meaning Harry Kane and Jordan Henderson are among those on the bench.
However there are starts for Jadon Sancho and Declan Rice in an experimental England team packed full of pace.
The Dutch have opted to use their Champions League stars, with Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum both starting in an XI that also features Ajax talents Mathias de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong.
Full Line-Ups
England XI: Pickford; Chilwell, Maguire, Stones, Walker; Rice, Delph, Barkley; Sterling, Rashford, Sancho
Netherlands XI: Cillessen, Dumfries, Van Dijk (C), De Ligt, Blind, Wijnaldum, De Jong, De Roon, Bergwijn, Babel, Depay