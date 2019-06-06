Not a single English player who featured in the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham starts, meaning Harry Kane and Jordan Henderson are among those on the bench.

However there are starts for Jadon Sancho and Declan Rice in an experimental England team packed full of pace.

The Dutch have opted to use their Champions League stars, with Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldum both starting in an XI that also features Ajax talents Mathias de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong.

Full Line-Ups

England XI: Pickford; Chilwell, Maguire, Stones, Walker; Rice, Delph, Barkley; Sterling, Rashford, Sancho

Netherlands XI: Cillessen, Dumfries, Van Dijk (C), De Ligt, Blind, Wijnaldum, De Jong, De Roon, Bergwijn, Babel, Depay