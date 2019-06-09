If the Netherlands game was a reality check, then Switzerland served as a reminder that tournament football is a brutal beast. But a beast England might be close to taming.

Southgate made seven changes for the third-place play-off yet England stayed true to his ideals, and while they couldn’t get it done in the 120 minutes, they showed the requisite steal in the penalty shootout with Jordan Pickford the hero.

There were moments where England tore through the world's eighth best team.

Harry Kane clipped the bar; Dele Alli missed a presentable header; Raheem Sterling missed two gilt-edged opportunities - all in the first half.

They looked better at the back, after Southgate made three changes to the back four, with Harry Maguire, England's folk hero, the only survivor. However, that improvement was owed as much to inferior opposition - in terms of technical ability - than England's own excellence. Joe Gomez is, it must be said, a perfect fit for the way England want to play, on the front foot, composed but rudimentary when required.

Yet, England still, at times, lacked the nous displayed by the Swiss, who proved adept at drawing free-kicks while under pressure. Often when England built a head of steam, a timely tumble would cut the momentum. There is, of course, nothing wrong with that - like it or not, that is part of the game.

Dele Alli of England reacts after a missed chance during the UEFA Nations League Third Place Playoff match between Switzerland and England at Estadio D. Afonso Henriques on June 09, 2019 in Guimaraes.Eurosport

Xherdan Shaqiri's protracted, ginger trot from the pitch when he picked up an injury epitomised the Swiss attitude to the match. Slow it down, draw it out and hit England with a sucker punch.

Yet, just as against the Netherlands, England continued to play to Southgate's instruction and another flowing move led to Yann Sommer tipping a deflected effort on to the post.

If England's failings against Netherlands were largely technical, their relative struggles here were borne of a lack of ruthlessness. Teams who win at tournament football dominate moments as much as games - there are rarely second chances.

Sterling, so clinical for Manchester City this season, was again profligate, taking a heavy touch when clean through on goal.

Video - Opinion: What England must do to reach a major final 🤔 04:38

It appeared England's profligacy would matter little when Callum Wilson poked home a winner after 82 minutes. Alas, for those of an England persuasion, VAR once again stepped in.

Against Netherlands, England were neither good or lucky. Against the Swiss they can make a claim to be dramatically better but unlucky.

A combination of unfortunate finishing - Sterling would miss another in extra time - VAR and some fine keeping from Sommer cost England, but teams who win tournaments tend to manipulate fate's hidden hand in their favour.

The Three Lions did that in the penalty shootout, holding their nerve to secure third place in the inaugural Nations League.

England had the opportunity to bring a trophy home, instead they bring back a wealth of experience. It is how England and Southgate utilise that experience which will determine whether they can take that final step to make finals of major competitions.

-- by Marcus Foley