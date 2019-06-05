Footage taken on Twitter appear to show England fans throwing bottles at police, who charged back at the travelling fans to cheers from locals.

There is also footage of hundreds of England fans singing the controversial song '10 German bombers' at the inaugural Nations League finals tournament.

Around 20,000 England fans are expected to fly to Portugal with England in action against the Netherlands on Thursday night in Guimaraes.

Hosts Portugal beat Switzerland 3-1 courtesy of Cristiano Ronaldo's hat-trick in the opening match to the Nations League finals on Wednesday night in Porto,