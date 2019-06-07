Paper Round: Calamitous England throw it away or all VAR's fault?

Related stories

'England throw it away'

Look there's no stage at which this is going to be good for England so we may as well crack on and begin the introspection. The Times begin the criticism as they reflect on how England had the lead, only to throw away three goals through some sloppy defending.

Of course VAR can be pointed to, who doesn't like blaming VAR? But in all reality England were far from good enough.

'For Gard's Sake'

We now move from broadsheet to tabloid with The Sun who, whilst critical of John Stones and co, have gone in hard on VAR.

The word 'farce' is thrown around and frankly we need to stop things here. By the letter of the law Lingard was offside. That is literally the end of the discussion. He's offside, there's no benefit of this or clear and obvious that, he's offside, please move on.

'Calamity' and 'Howlers'

The Telegraph weigh in with some fairly choice words for the defensive calamities that England produced on Thursday evening and in case you hadn't guessed by now Stones is in for more criticism for his mistakes.

Sam Wallace described Stones as "unforgivably procrastinating" whilst heaping praise on the excellent Frenkie de Jong.

'Toe Harsh'

The Star continue where The Sun left off with a focus on Lingard's ruled out goal. Apparently it was very 'harsh'. In addition to this they also labelled it controversial.

See above for our thoughts on this, it really couldn't be clearer.