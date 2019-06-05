The report stems from Sterling's personal PR agency issuing a release on Tuesday night that claimed the news that he would captain his country in what would be his 50th cap for England.

The claim is yet to be confirmed, but the Manchester City forward is set to join manager Gareth Southgate for the pre-match press conference in Guimaraes on Wednesday evening.

If it were to be true, it would all but confirm that the players who took part in the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday are likely to miss out on a place in the starting eleven against the Dutch.

Harry Kane is England's official captain, but Southgate has put his trust in Liverpool's leader Jordan Henderson and Spurs' Eric Dier to take the armband in the 25-year-old forward's absence in the past.

Hosts Portugal face Switzerland in the opening match to the Nations League finals on Wednesday night in Porto, with England in action against the Netherlands on Thursday night in Guimaraes.