Swift and decisive action required against moronic minority

It appears as though the authorities were expecting trouble. There was a pre-emptive video posted on social media explaining to grown adults how to behave while in another country. There were police officers checking passports at airports.

However, the fact that anti-social behaviour, disorder, and eventually violence were almost inevitable made it no less shameful. This is England’s best side in a generation or maybe even two. Yet, the headlines are all about a significant minority of idiots.

It was the same at Euro 2016. The reasons are manifold but all inexcusable.

However, sport - and by extension - football is a reflection of broader society, and, unfortunately, the behaviour of that significant minority is a fair reflection of where England is as a country today. Insular, arrogant and blind to its own faults.

While the behaviour of that significant minority might be vexatious to the many decent fans that matters little. For, as things stand that significant minority are currently the ambassadors of boorish, anti-social behaviour and worse that the rest of the world associate England's support with.

The phrase significant minority is a fair description of these collection of clowns. However, the fact it is a minority does not deflect from the fact that the behaviour is completely and totally unacceptable on any level. It is, perhaps, telling that behaviour such as we have witnessed in Porto barely happens in the UK - certainly not on the scale or with the gusto that has been seen on Wednesday night. That in itself is an admission that said behaviour is totally unacceptable, even if some of these so-called fans have dismissed the behaviour as banter. NB the word banter is the scourge of the English language, a catch-all phrase for thuggery dressed up as humour.

Regardless of who terms it what, this behaviour needs addressing. To this observer, the only solution is bans and at that lifetime bans. Liverpool and Tottenham fans were impeccably behaved in Madrid - however, there were a few early lifetime bans for fans attempting to profiteer on their tickets. A few tickets changed hands for thousands of pounds on ticketing exchanges and a few lifetime bans put a halt to that sharpish.

Now, if some of these fans are unable to identify their behaviours as anti-social and in many cases illegal then it is incumbent on the governing bodies, first the FA in this instance and then the police, to ban a few morons for life to set a precedent.

Let's see what's defined as, erm, banter when staring down the barrell of a life ban. That will then allow the thousands of decent fans to enjoy immersing themselves in the escapism of following their team abroad.

For while the behaviour of these ridiculous few has a hugely detrimental impact on the towns and cities they descend upon to cause havoc, it also has a hugely negative impact on those who travel in good faith, who quite understandably are treated with the suspicion the moronic few tarnish them with.

This form of fandom began to rear its ugly head at Euro 2016 - perhaps not coincidentally in the wake of the Brexit vote - and it feels like it is gradually getting worse. Drastic action is required and required now.