The Warm-Up: Move aside CR7, there's a new king in town

Bernardo Silva doing bits in Portugal

Whisper it but believe it: Bernardo Silva is more important to Portugal than Cristiano Ronaldo. Yup. The 24-year-old has emerged as Portugal’s key player. Ronaldo got a hat-trick in the semi-final, you say. Well, big Bernardo rocked up with an assist – the key assist for the second goal -and generally ran things. Guy has game. He showed that game in the final, where he stepped up with some skulduggery in the second half to set up the winner for Gonçalo Guedes.

He ran the show. He picked up the Player of the Tournament. Not only did he set up the winner; he left Frenkie de Jong bedraggled.

Bernardo Silva of Portugal and Manchester City celebrates with trophy after winning the UEFA Nations League at the end of the UEFA Nations League Final match between Portugal and Netherlands at Estadio do Dragao on June 9, 2019 in Porto, Portugal.Getty Images

Portuguese football has been for so long reliant on Ronaldo. The concern, of course, was what would happen when he retired. Well, now we have the answer, Bernardo Silva. Bernardo is a completely different player but that makes the transition that much smoother.

There is absolutely no point in going head-to-head with Ronaldo. That would never work. Bernardo as the heir works.

When you confuse VAR with the IRA it is probably time to put the Super Bock down

The Warm-Up has witnessed some pretty shocking scenes on the Iberian peninsula these last few days.

There has been wanton criminality dressed up as bantz, a literal river of p*ss in Guimaraes after authorities elected not to provide one single extra bog for the 20,000 beer guzzlers that were to descend on the city... and then there was of course John Stones.

However, none of the above are a patch on the chap who was sat in the middle of the fan zone on Saturday night telling the VRA to go f**k itself.

"F**k VRA, Fuck VRA," he proudly roared as those around him, also about 10-15 Super Bocks deep, failed to bat an eyelid.

Yes, my man, absolutely boat off his face on Super Bock had to this observer's eye managed to confuse VAR with the IRA.

The Warm-Up has bore witness to - and to be fair - been a part of some belters in its time but this one right here, well, is a whole different level.

Time to probably wind it in and head home chap.

Now before the good people of the Didn't Really Happen Awards get in touch, this did absolutely happened. The Warm-Up is in possession of witnesses.

Last-place play-off an affront to competition

England played Switzerland in a third-place play-off in a four-team competition; or in other words, a last-place play-off.

It is a bit of a joke. Because to be honest, no-one really cares. How does the Warm-Up know this? Well, it bore witness first-hand to the general apathy in the fan park in the port area of Porto on Sunday. Now if a port, beer and a penalty shootout can't muster more than what the Warm-Up witnessed at the fan park; well something was off.

Maybe apathetic is strong - more muted. Think Robbie Keane celebrating against one of the 900 teams he played against.

Anyway, England fans are nothing if not passionate - just ask the clown telling anyone who would listen that he was passionate in the queue for grub ahead of the final at the Estadio do Dragao. Spoiler alert: no-one was listening bar the Warm-Up. Also, pal, see that obstacle ahead of you, that's your neck, wind it in.

Hero

Jordan Pickford. Look, it was a last-place play-off but fair play the kid, in Troy Deeney parlance, showed some cajones to take the penalty. He then saved one. Get the rave on laaaaaa.

Jordan Pickford of England saves the decisive penalty of Josip Drmic of Switzerland during the penalty shootout in the UEFA Nations League Third Place Playoff match between Switzerland and England at Estadio D. Afonso Henriques on June 9, 2019 in GuimaraeGetty Images

Zero

The England fan truthers running about telling anyone who will listen that it not all England fans who are anti-social. Yes, everyone knows that but this all a bit #notallmen.

However, it is news that people were smashing things up and generally being obnoxious even of it doesn't fit your narrative.

