Gareth Southgate's men must overcome the Netherlands on Thursday, with the winners to face either Portugal or Switzerland in the final on Sunday.

Ahead of this week's UEFA Nations League finals, Eurosport assesses the four squads, picks out one player to watch, and provides you with all you need to know ahead of the showpiece event in Portugal.

The Estadio do Dragao will host the final on Sunday June 9

When and where are the matches?

Hosts Portugal play in the first semi-final against Switzerland on Wednesday in Porto's Estadio do Dragao (kick-off: 7.45pm UK time).

Then it is the turn of England against the Netherlands 24 hours later in Guimaraes at Dom Afonso Henriques Stadium (7.45pm).

The third-place play-off on Sunday in Guimaraes (2pm) precedes the final later that day in Porto, kicking off at 7.45pm.

Guimaraes' Afonso Henriques will host England vs Netherlands

Nation profiles

England

Manager: Gareth Southgate

Odds: 13/8

FIFA Ranking: 4

How did they reach the finals?

England have managed to keep their momentum going after reaching the semi-finals at the World Cup last year, finishing ahead of Spain and Croatia in their group and making an emphatic start to their Euro 2020 qualifying campaign with five goals in each of their first two games.

England dramatically overcame Croatia to book their place

Squad: Goalkeepers: Jack Butland (Stoke City), Tom Heaton (Burnley), Jordan Pickford (Everton)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Ben Chilwell (Leicester City), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Michael Keane (Everton), Harry Maguire (Leicester City), Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur), Ross Barkley (Chelsea), Fabian Delph (Manchester City), Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Declan Rice (West Ham)

Forwards: Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Jesse Lingard (Manchester United), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City), Callum Wilson (Bournemouth)

Predicted line-up: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Chilwell; Dier, Rice, Barkley; Sancho, Sterling, Rashford.

One to watch: Jadon Sancho

Jadon Sancho is set to light up the UEFA Nations League

The success of Sancho at Borussia Dortmund has led to several other young English players looking to the continent as a possible destination to ply their trade. A former Manchester City trainee, the 20-year-old moved to Germany in 2017 and was instantly part of the first-team squad at the Westfalenstadion.

This season Sancho has been a revelation and led the way in terms of assists in the Bundesliga, weighing in with 14 as Dortmund took the title race with Bayern Munich to the final day. His form certainly caught the eye of Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate, who included the winger in his squad for the Nations League double-header against Croatia and Spain in October.

Sancho became the first player born after 2000 to represent England at senior level and enjoyed a fine evening in the 5-0 Euro 2020 qualifying win over the Czech Republic earlier this year.

Did you know? England have scored five goals in each of their last two matches, beating Czech Republic (5-0) and Montenegro (5-1); they last netted 5+ goals in three consecutive games between November 1960 and May 1961.

Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo has a chance to win a title for Portugal on home territory

Manager: Fernando Santos

Odds: 7/4

FIFA Ranking: 7

How did they reach the finals?

Portugal finished top of Group A3, ahead of Italy and Poland - finishing unbeaten on eight points from their four games.

Squad - Goalkeepers: Beto (Goztepe), José Sá (Olympiacos), Rui Patrício (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Defenders: Joao Cancelo (Juventus), Nélson Semedo (Barcelona), Jose Fonte (LOSC Lille), Pepe (Porto), Rúben Dias (Benfica), Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund), Mario Rui (Napoli)

Midfielders: Danilo (Porto), Rúben Neves (Wolverhampton Wanderers), William Carvalho (Real Betis), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting CP), João Moutinho (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Pizzi (Benfica)

Forwards: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), João Félix (SL Benfica), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia), Rafa Silva (Benfica), Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus), Diogo Jota (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Dyego Sousa (Braga)

Predicted line-up: Patricio; Cancelo, Dias, Pepe, Rui; Bernardo, Pizzi, Carvalho, Rafa; Felix, Ronaldo.

One to watch: Joao Felix (Benfica)

19-year-old Benfica forward Joao Felix is a promising newcomer

Felix was undoubtedly one of the breakout stars of 2018/19 as he went from Benfica debutant to one of the most sought-after players in Europe.

The 19-year-old has already been linked with clubs such as Manchester United, Juventus and Barcelona and it is easy to see why.

A Europa League hat-trick against Eintracht Frankfurt saw him become the youngest player in the history of the competition to hit three goals in a game – but that was just the culmination of a fine first season in Lisbon.

Felix would have made his senior Portugal debut in March had he not had to withdraw from the squad through injury.

Did you know? Cristiano Ronaldo hasn’t scored in any of his last four appearances for Portugal, since scoring versus Morocco at World Cup 2018. The Juventus striker has attempted 27 shots without scoring since that strike against Morocco and he last went five international games without a goal back in June 2012.

Netherlands

Netherlands could win their first since Euro 1988

Head coach: Ronald Koeman

Odds: 3/1

FIFA Ranking: 16

How did they reach the finals?

The Dutch finished ahead of Germany and France to qualify and appear to be on the way back after missing the last European championship and World Cup.

Squad - Goalkeepers: Marco Bizot (AZ Alkmaar), Jasper Cillessen (Barcelona), Kenneth Vermeer (Feyenoord)

Defenders: Nathan Ake (Bournemouth), Daley Blind (Ajax), Stefan de Vrij (Internazionale Milano), Denzel Dumfries (PSV), Matthijs de Ligt (Ajax), Hans Hateboer (Atalanta), Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace), Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Frenkie de Jong (Ajax), Marten de Roon (Atalanta), Davy Pröpper (Brighton and Hove Albion), Kevin Strootman (Marseille), Donny van de Beek (Ajax), Tonny Vilhena (Feyenoord), Georginio Wijnaldum (Liverpool)

Forwards: Ryan Babel (Fulham), Steven Bergwijn (PSV Eindhoven), Luuk de Jong (PSV Eindhoven), Memphis Depay (Lyon), Quincy Promes (Sevilla)

Predicted line-up: Cillessen; Dumfries, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Blind; Wijnaldum, De Roon, De Jong; Bergwijn, Babel, Depay.

One to watch: Frenkie De Jong (Ajax)

Frenkie de Jong will move to Barcelona this summer

It is no wonder this guy has earned a move to Barcelona. A fine dribbler and a creative midfield talent, De Jong has been one of the jewels in a young Ajax side which claimed a first Eredivisie title since 2014 and was seconds away from reaching the Champions League final.

At just 22, De Jong will depart Amsterdam having made 89 first-team appearances and with endorsements from the likes of Marc Overmars and Xavi.

His fellow professionals in Holland also appreciate his ability as he was named Dutch Football Talent of the Year – an award voted for by players in the top two leagues – as well as winning the Eredivisie Player of the Season gong.

England will have to be wary of his talents in their semi-final clash in Guimaraes, where he is likely to collect an eighth cap for the Dutch.

Did you know? Netherlands have won just one of their previous nine matches played in Portugal (W1 D4 L4), beating Latvia at EURO 2004 (3-0) under Dick Advocaat.

Switzerland

Switzerland could win their first ever major trophy and are the dark horses

Head coach: Vladimir Petkovic

Odds: 13/2

FIFA Ranking: 8

How did they reach the finals?

Switzerland surprisingly pipped Belgium for their place, with a stunning 5-2 win over the World Cup semi-finalists, and are looking to make the transformation from a team that is always difficult to beat to one considered title contenders.

Squad - Goalkeepers: Yann Sommer (Mönchengladbach), Yvon Mvogo (Leipzig), Jonas Omlin (Basel)

Defenders: Manuel Akanji (Dortmund), Loris Benito (Young Boys), Nico Elvedi (Monchengladbach), Michael Lang (Monchengladbach), Kevin Mbabu (Young Boys), Jacques-Francois Moubandje (Toulouse), Ricardo Rodriguez (Milan), Fabian Schar (Newcastle)

Midfielders: Edimilson Fernandes (Fiorentina), Remo Freuler (Atalanta), Xherdan Shaqiri (Liverpool), Djibril Sow (Young Boys), Renato Steffen (Wolfsburg), Granit Xhaka (Arsenal), Denis Zakaria (Monchengladbach), Steven Zuber (Stuttgart), Noah Okafor (Basel)

Forwards: Josip Drmic (Monchengladbach), Haris Seferović (Benfica), Albian Ajeti (Basel)

Predicted line-up: Sommer; Mbabu, Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Zakaria, Xhaka; Fernandes, Shaqiri, Zuber; Seferovic.

Ones to watch: Breel Embolo (Schalke)

Breel Embolo celebrates scoring against Denmark in the Euro Qualifiers this year

He may not have pulled up as many trees as the other players on this list at club-level, but the Schalke forward is highly-rated in his homeland. Embolo made his debut for Basel at the age of 17, doing enough to earn suitors and eventually landing a move to the Bundesliga in 2016.

Since then he has had to contend with a long-term injury but has bounced back to become an important player at the Allianz Arena. Born in Cameroon, Embolo could have played for the Indomitable Lions but instead opted for Switzerland – where he developed through the youth ranks before making his senior bow in 2015.

The 22-year-old has hit four goals in 32 international appearances and was part of the squad that made it to the last 16 at the 2018 World Cup.

Did you know? Haris Seferovic has scored five goals in his last five appearances for Switzerland, after scoring just one goal in his previous 11 for the Rossocrociati.

What has been said?

England captain Harry Kane said: “It’s a new tournament, but it’s still a chance to win a trophy in an England shirt, and 1966 was a long time ago. We’re going to try and take full advantage.

“We all want to win trophies and have the experience of sharing that with the group and the fans, so it’s a huge incentive."

Harry Kane says the Nations League can be 'stepping stone'

Dutch coach Ronald Koeman said: "The Nations League is not the most important prize that there is, but it is a trophy nevertheless that we’d like to win."

Portugal's Fernando Santos took a similar line. "The players have great passion to play for their country and this is no different," he said. "There is a title at stake and of course we want to win."

"Our goal should be to win the tournament," said Switzerland coach Vladimir Petkovic. "We have progressed against good teams, we have become more agile and tactically more variable."

Nations League stats

Portugal have won four of their last seven matches against Switzerland (D1 L2), one more than they’d registered in their first 15 meetings with the Swiss (W3 D4 L8).

Switzerland have picked up two victories in their last three encounters with Portugal (L1), as many as they had won in their previous 10 combined (W2 D4 L4).

Switzerland are winless in their last eight games played in Portugal (incl. Euro 2004), losing six and drawing twice since a 2-0 victory against Portugal in a World Cup 1970 qualifier in April 1969.

Portugal have lost just one of their last 15 matches in all competitions (W5 D9 L1), losing 1-2 versus Uruguay at World Cup 2018 in the last 16.

Portugal have kept a clean sheet in 15 of their last 30 matches across all competitions, losing just two times in the process (W16 D12 L2).

The UEFA Nations League Finals draw took place in Dublin last December