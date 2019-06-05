Le Buzz

The Juventus striker took his international tally to 86 goals in 157 matches with a stunning effort from distance that ended his four-match scoring drought, and handed his country a 1-0 lead in the first Nations League semi-final.

It was his first free-kick finish since last year's World Cup finals with the effort leaving Swiss keeper Yann Sommer rooted to the ground as Portugal moved 1-0 up on 25 minutes.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal scores the opening goal during the UEFA Nations League semi-final match between Portugal and Switzerland.Eurosport

It wasn't quite as good as the bullet finish that gave Manchester United a 1-0 lead over Porto at the same venue in the Champions League quarter-finals a decade ago, but was still pretty special.

The winners of the first Nations League semi-final will meet England or the Netherlands, who contest the second semi-final on Thursday, in Sunday's inaugural final of the event.