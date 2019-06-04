WATCH: Van Dijk and Wijnaldum given incredible welcome by Dutch squad after Champions League win

Le Buzz

But when Virgil van Dijk and Georginio Wijnaldium arrived for the Nations League finals, they were given a very special welcome to the hotel by the rest of the squad after their Champions League success with Liverpool.

The fact that they beat Tottenham in the final probably gave their welcome a boost.

And the Liverpool duo could well end up facing some of their club team-mates when Netherlands face England in the second semi-final on Thursday.

Ohhhhh the subplots...