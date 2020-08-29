England boss Gareth Southgate has added Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Conor Coady to his England squad for their UEFA Nations League fixtures against Iceland and Denmark in September.

Maitland-Niles, 23, who was named man of the match in Arsenal's Community Shield win over Liverpool on Saturday, is set to be involved with the senior squad for the first time. He won the U20 World Cup with England in 2017.

Wolves captain Coady, 27, has also received his maiden call-up to the senior squad. He previously captained England at the European U17 championships in 2010.

The pair are set to meet up with the rest of the England squad at St George's Park in Burton, England, next week.

England face Iceland in Reykjavik on Saturday, September 5 before travelling to Copenhagen to take on Denmark on Tuesday, September 8.

