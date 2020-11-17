Former Iran striker Ali Daei says it would be a “real honour” to see Cristiano Ronaldo break his record for the most goals in international football.

Ronaldo moved a step closer to Daei’s record of 109 with a goal against Andorra last week, and has the chance to add to his tally of 102 when Portugal face Croatia on Tuesday.

They are the only two men’s players to reach a century of goals.

Ali Daei scored 109 goals for Iran Image credit: Imago

While it looks inevitable that Ronaldo will soon break his record, Daei would not hold any grudge.

“I sincerely hope that Cristiano Ronaldo will reach my goal record for the national team,” he is quoted as saying by Tasnim news agency.

“In no way [would I be hurt], it would be a real honour for me if a player in his class could do it.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best players not only of his time, but of all time. He is an absolute phenomenon. I would congratulate him directly. But first he has to get there.

“Cristiano Ronaldo already has 102 goals for Portugal and will beat my record, I'm sure of that, but he still has seven goals to go.”

Ronaldo will have the chance to break the record next year as Portugal play at Euro 2020.

