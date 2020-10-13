Arsene Wenger says the UEFA Nations League should be scrapped and believes international football needs "as few events as possible".

The Nations League was introduced by UEFA as a replacement for international friendlies to provide greater competitiveness. Portugal won the first edition of the tournament in 2019.

But the Frenchman, who is FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, says the tournament is too difficult for a fan to understand.

"We need to get rid of the Nations League and find clearer events that everyone understands," he told Bild.

"If you ask people in the street what the Nations League is, you won’t find many able to explain it. We need to have as few events as possible.

One World Cup and one European Championship every other year would probably be more appropriate for a modern world.

Wenger says holding a World Cup and European Championships on alternating years will keep football fans engaged because of the overall quality of the matches.

“I always tell people who say this that the image is not linked to the time you wait before playing again, but rather the quality of the competition,” he said.

“After all, people also watch the Champions League every year. Personally, I think it would be a great step forward."

