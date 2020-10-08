Belgium are facing a goalkeeping crisis after Thibaut Courtois was ruled out of their next three matches due to a hip problem.

Courtois was not scheduled to be involved in a friendly against the Ivory Coast on Thursday but was expected to play in the Nations League matches against England and Iceland.

Two of Belgium's back-up goalkeepers - Koen Casteels and Hendrik Van Crombrugge - have already dropped out of the squad, both to attend the birth of their children.

That has left only Mignolet of the four keepers originally named in the squad.

Courtois' injury could also be a problem for Real Madrid as their back-up goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has tested positive for Covid-19 while on duty with Ukraine. Real face Cadiz in their next La Liga match on October 18.

Belgium coach Roberto Martinez has since called up Davy Roef from Gent and Under-21 team goalkeeper Jens Teunckens to serve as Mignolet's deputies.

Additional reporting by Reuters

