Kevin De Bruyne has defended Kyle Walker after Roy Keane called him an "idiot" after conceding a penalty in Manchester City's 1-1 draw with Liverpool last weekend.

The 30-year-old gave away a spot-kick for a foul on Sadio Mane which the Sky Sports pundit was quick to criticise after the match.

Football Roy Keane "a different man" - Kevin De Bruyne defends Kyle Walker 3 HOURS AGO

But his teammate De Bruyne, who could face Walker when Belgium face England in the Nations League on Sunday night, has joined Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate in defending him and calls Keane "a different man".

"I think from the moment that Kyle came to the team, he's been one of the most consistent performers with us," De Bruyne told reporters.

"He's never injured, he plays all the time. He's reliable and he's a really good defender. I think the job that he does is a really good job.

"Obviously when you compare every position it's different. You can't compare the work that Kyle does to, for instance, Trent (Alexander-Arnold) at Liverpool.

Roy Keane "a different man" - Kevin De Bruyne defends Kyle Walker

"Trent is the more offensive player and Kyle has to play a different role for us, but he does it really well and there's a reason why he's playing all these years at this level for all these teams. It means he's been really good.

Okay, what Roy Keane says... he's a different man and everybody knows that. But, okay, it's his opinion and he'll take it on the chin. He's going to be fine with it.

transfers City's crucial six months: Pep uncertainty, the Messi factor, and targeting Haaland 13/11/2020 AT 09:05